HCMC applying effective solutions to ensure water security

HCMC People’s Committee has just issued an action plan to guarantee water security and reservoir safety until 2030, with a vision to 2045.



Accordingly, HCMC aims at completing specialized and technical plans and projects related to water by 2025. These documents will then be integrated into the master planning of the city in order to ensure stable water supply for daily operations and manufacturing activities, especially in remote areas of Can Gio District and Thanh An island Commune.

By 2030, HCMC will have maintained the stable water supply quality and quantity to serve socio-economic growth purposes, completed the synchronization of major water systems for regulating both freshwater and salt water as well as storing water in large river basins.

In 2045, HCMC will increase its activeness in supplying water to serve the public and socio-economic development.

To fulfill the above goals, HCMC will adopt such drastic solutions as raising the awareness of state employees, Party members, and citizens about ensuring water security and maintaining the safety of downstream areas of dams and reservoirs; finishing necessary institutions and policies about water security; improving the capability to store, regulate, and distribute water as well as draining sewage in manufacturing activities and daily operations.