Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC announces five days off on Reunification Day, Int’l Labor Day

SGGP

According to the announcement of the People’s Committee of HCMC, employees of agencies, departments, and organizations will enjoy a five-day holiday for the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) from April 27 to May 1.

Local agencies, organizations, schools, hospitals, military units, businesses, and households across the city are required to fly national flags on the national holidays.

Agencies, departments, organizations, and enterprises that do not have regular weekend breaks must arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs previously submitted a proposal on swapping the normal working day on Monday (April 29) with compensatory days during the upcoming holiday, allowing workers to enjoy an uninterrupted five-day break.

Accordingly, workers will take the day off on April 29 and instead work on May 4.

Related News
By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

HCMC five days off Reunification Day Int’l Labor Day

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn