HCMC announces five days off on Reunification Day, Int’l Labor Day

According to the announcement of the People’s Committee of HCMC, employees of agencies, departments, and organizations will enjoy a five-day holiday for the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) from April 27 to May 1.

Local agencies, organizations, schools, hospitals, military units, businesses, and households across the city are required to fly national flags on the national holidays.

Agencies, departments, organizations, and enterprises that do not have regular weekend breaks must arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs previously submitted a proposal on swapping the normal working day on Monday (April 29) with compensatory days during the upcoming holiday, allowing workers to enjoy an uninterrupted five-day break.

Accordingly, workers will take the day off on April 29 and instead work on May 4.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh