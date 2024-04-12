PM approves five-day holiday for upcoming Reunification Day, Int’l Labor Day

The Government Office issued document No.2450/VP conveying the opinion of the Prime Minister on the proposal of having a full five-day holiday in the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and Labor Day (May 1) this year.
The Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs previously submitted a proposal on swapping the normal working day on Monday (April 29) with compensatory days during the upcoming holiday, allowing workers to enjoy an uninterrupted five-day break.
The Government leader asked agencies and units to arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.