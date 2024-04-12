PM approves five-day holiday for upcoming Reunification Day, Int’l Labor Day

Government officers and workers will enjoy a five-day holiday for the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1) from April 27 to May 1.

The Government Office issued document No.2450/VP conveying the opinion of the Prime Minister on the proposal of having a full five-day holiday in the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and Labor Day (May 1) this year.

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs previously submitted a proposal on swapping the normal working day on Monday (April 29) with compensatory days during the upcoming holiday, allowing workers to enjoy an uninterrupted five-day break.

The Government leader asked agencies and units to arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh