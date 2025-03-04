HCMC announces establishment of new urban management boards

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs, Nguyen Thi Hong Tham, announced a decision on the establishment of the city’s Urban Development Management Board on March 3.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Commitee Nguyen Van Duoc chairs the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The newly established Ho Chi Minh City Urban Development Management Board under the municipal People’s Committee is formed by the merger of the Management Board for the Urban Development Areas of Thu Thiem and the Management Board for the Urban Development Areas of Northwest. The new board also takes over several tasks, personnel, finances, assets, and other related matters from the Management Board of Investment and Construction of New Urban Area in the South of the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Development Management Board is responsible for assisting the municipal People's Committee in managing urban development across the city. In the initial phase, the board's management area covers three urban zones, including Thu Thiem New Urban Area, the North Western Urban Area of Ho Chi Minh City, and the New Urban Area in the South of the city.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Commitee Nguyen Van Duoc (2nd, r) hands over the appointment decision to Dirctor of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Development Management Board, Dau An Phuc (2nd, L). (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, the People's Committee of the city also decided to establish the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, which is merged from the city’s Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board and the Ho Chi Minh City Construction Investment Project Management Board of Agricultural and Rural Development Works.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board is responsible for being the investor of the investment and construction projects in the field of technical infrastructure (including water supply, drainage, flood control, parks, and urban lighting), agriculture, and rural development; carry out the duties and rights of a project owner for the construction projects in technical infrastructure, agriculture, and rural development, as well as other projects funded by the state budget or State capital outside the budget.

By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh