HCMC announces digital platform-based management system

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee announced the city will implement a digital platform-based management system.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le; Vice chairmen of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan, Bui Xuan Cuong, Ngo Minh Chau, Duong Anh Duc attended the announcement ceremony.

The Ho Chi Minh City enforcement administration system on a digital platform has the link https://dieuhanhktxh.tphcm.gov.vn.

The system was developed with the purpose of bringing the city's administrative management to digital platforms. This platform can meet the requirements of synthesizing socio-economic information, the set of operating indicators with 154 city-level indicators and 51 district-level indicators as well as synthesize a set of operating indicators such as the provincial digital transformation index (DTI), district and department-level competitiveness index (DDCI) each year.

Based on this system, Ho Chi Minh City leaders can instantly grasp information and make immediate implementation decisions on socio-economic indicators on the city's operating index set. In particular, city leaders can monitor the implementation of the Resolution of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress and administer annual socio-economic development goals, and track important operating targets of the month.

Moreover, they can watch the interaction system between people, city government and Ho Chi Minh City initiative groups, results of administrative procedures, and public services.