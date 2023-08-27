Tour visiting city government headquarters returns on National Day

Headquarters of the People's Committee and People's Council of HCMC will open to public tours on the upcoming National Day holidays, the municipal Tourism Department said on August 26.

Accordingly, the City Hall tour will once again return on September 1-2 and then be maintained on the last Saturday and Sunday of the month, including September 30; October 1, 28, and 29; November 25-26; and December 30-31. The sightseeing tour of the HCMC People's Committee headquarters building will be free of charge.

Each group of visitors must not exceed 30 persons.

The one-hour sightseeing tour of the historical building will be a new tourist product providing an impression to visitors on the upcoming national holidays.

According to the travel itinerary, visitors will listen to a tour guide talking about the history and architectural style of the building, and introducing President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park. Then, they will have a look at the main lobby, diplomatic reception room, the main stair on the ground floor, meeting room No.5, the balcony overlooking Nguyen Hue Walking Street and Bach Dang Wharf Park, and the gift shop.

Visitors need to arrive at the sightseeing site at least 15 minutes prior to the visit to implement security procedures and have to comply with travel regulations and carry identity documents.

For security reasons, all handbags, cameras for video and photography, weapons, poisons and prohibited substances, and flammable and explosive substances are not allowed to be carried on the trip.

Local people and visitors can register a trip by visiting the municipal People's Committee headquarters building at travel agents, the website https://visithcmc.vn/news/chuong-trinh-tham-quan-di-tich-kien-truc-nghe-thuat-cap-quoc-gia-tru-so-hoi-dong-nhan-dan-uy-ban-nhan-dan-thanh-pho-ho-chi-minh-vao-ngay-01-0292023

Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that the tourism sector will offer many new high-quality tours to visitors in the coming time, contributing to the city’s tourism recovery and socio-economic development