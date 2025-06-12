HCMC aims to ensure on-schedule implementation of Ring Road 3 Project

The timely completion of Ring Road No. 3 project is deemed critical to achieving the national expressway development goal.

At the construction-site of Ring Road 3 (Photo: SGGP)

On June 11, the Government Office issued an official statement conveying the conclusions of Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh on reviewing and removing difficulties and obstacles facing key transport projects scheduled to be completed in 2025 to achieve the target of 3,000 km of expressway.

The Ring Road No. 3 project in HCMC spans approximately 76.34 km, crossing HCMC, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An. Construction began in June 2023 and is set for completion in September 2026. The project has a total investment of VND75.378 trillion (US$2.9 billion), accounting for 6.5 percent of the total volume required to meet the national target of 3,000 kilometers of expressways by 2025. It is divided into eight packing projects.

The timely completion of packing projects by December 31 is deemed critical to achieving the national expressway development goal. Therefore, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh urged local authorities, project developers, contractors, and construction units to strengthen the spirit of responsibility, maintain a high level of focus, and overcome all challenges to expedite their assigned tasks and ensure that the projects stay on schedule.

The Deputy Prime Minister commended the People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An, along with project management boards and contractors, for their achievements in implementing their assigned tasks.

He also called on local authorities to resolve all remaining land clearance issues decisively. Regarding construction progress, the People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An must direct investors and contractors to accelerate the construction of the road and adhere strictly to the timeline, with a target of completion by 2025.

Regarding the Tan Van interchange, the People’s Committees of Binh Duong Province and Ho Chi Minh City have directed relevant agencies to promptly study a comprehensive investment plan to ensure efficient and synchronized operation. The results are to be reported to the Prime Minister within June.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh