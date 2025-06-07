Ring Road 3 expected to open for technical traffic in December

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh chaired a meeting with relevant ministries, agencies, and local authorities in HCMC on June 6 to address challenges and accelerate the progress of component projects under the Ring Road 3 Project.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh and delegates inspect the progress of component projects under the Ring Road 3 Project. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Construction Bui Xuan Dung said that the localities of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An have essentially completed the handover of land clearance for the project. Critical technical infrastructure, such as water pipelines and high-voltage power lines, is being urgently relocated to enable the full handover of the entire route.

The construction progress of component projects has currently reached between 10 percent and 15 percent of the contract value. Of these, Component Project 1 reached 41 percent, and Component Project 7 achieved 67.5 percent. The primary causes of delays include shortages of stone materials, newly cleared land, adverse weather conditions, and the inability to compensate for previously slow output.

Regarding sand filling materials, the total project demand by June 2025 is approximately 7.48 million cubic meters, of which 3.65 million cubic meters have already been delivered to the construction sites. Local authorities are actively exploiting additional supplies from 14 sand mines to meet the remaining demand.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh receives on-site progress reports from project units. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the city's Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board, Luong Minh Phuc, stated that the entire 41.4-kilometer route is expected to open for technical traffic by December 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh acknowledged the efforts of the localities and simultaneously urged provincial People's Committees, investors, and contractors to accelerate construction, conduct regular inspections, and expedite disbursement in accordance with the actual approved work volumes.

Regarding the Tan Van interchange, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh requested that Binh Duong Province promptly develop a separate investment plan and report it to the Prime Minister in June. The Ministry of Construction was assigned the leading role in overseeing the overall progress of the project and reporting to the Government.

He also urged local authorities to review progress in each phase and promptly recognize and reward organizations and individuals with outstanding achievements. Completed sections are encouraged to hold inauguration ceremonies on August 19 to foster a competitive spirit and contribute to the socio-economic development of the entire region.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City and the surrounding provinces must be prepared to complete the Ring Road 3 project, paving the way for Ring Road 4, contributing to strengthening development, and creating a significant growth momentum for the region. The projects must set targets of being completed as scheduled, contributing to enhancing infrastructure and promoting the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces.

At the construction site of a section of Ring Road 3 running through Thu Duc City (Photo: SGGP)

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh