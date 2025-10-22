HCMC accelerates urban upgrading in residential areas along canals

The implementation progress of housing projects on and along canals in Chanh Hung, Binh Dong, and Phu Dinh wards remains slow, particularly in terms of urban planning, detailed implementation plans, and investment proposal submissions.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, inspects the progress of housing projects on and along canals in the three wards of Chanh Hung, Binh Dong, and Phu Dinh. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 20, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued an official statement outlining the conclusions of Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong regarding the progress of the urban renovation and embellishment projects for residential areas on and along canals in three wards: Chanh Hung, Binh Dong, and Phu Dinh.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed the heads of relevant departments and agencies, along with the authorities of the three wards, to focus on directing and strictly implementing the tasks outlined in the urban development plan on schedule.

Notably, the municipal government has assigned the People’s Committees of Chanh Hung, Phu Dinh, and Binh Dong wards to urgently develop new 1:2000-scale zoning plans for each ward. These plans must incorporate areas designated for urban development aligned with the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model, as well as key infrastructure projects. The planning dossiers are required to be submitted to the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for approval within the first quarter of 2026.

Additionally, the Department of Finance has been tasked with leading the review of 14 proposed investment projects, coordinating with relevant units to finalize compensation, support, and resettlement plans for the southern bank area of the Doi Canal using state budget funds through public investment. Ho Chi Minh City aims to complete compensation and site clearance between 2026 and 2027.

Furthermore, Ho Chi Minh City encourages the implementation of several large-scale urban renovation and embellishment projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Simultaneously, the city is reviewing and allocating land funds for the construction of resettlement housing and social housing to support the plan across all three wards.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to finalize and submit a detailed implementation plan for the project. Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with urgently preparing a land auction plan as directed, to be completed by October 25.

The conclusion emphasized that accelerating the implementation of the urban renovation and embellishment projects for residential areas on and along canals will not only improve living conditions for residents but also contribute to shaping a civilized, modern urban landscape and sustainable development for Ho Chi Minh City during the 2026–2030 period.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh