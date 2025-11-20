HCMC accelerates issuance of pink books for resettlement housing projects

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment yesterday worked with a working team responsible for resolving issues related to the issuance of "pink books" for several resettlement housing projects.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

As of November 19, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang chaired a meeting with the working team responsible for resolving issues related to the issuance of the "Certificate of housing ownership and residential land use rights”, commonly known as “pink books and red books" for five housing development projects.

The 12-story apartment project in the 10-hectare resettlement area, Dong Hung Thua Ward (Photo:SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

The five projects mentioned above will consist of the Apartment Complex Cluster B and part of the 13E Residential Area in Binh Hung Commune, developed by the Bac Phuoc Kien Joint Stock Company; the Opal Riverside Apartment Building in Hiep Binh Ward, developed by Dat Xanh Group Joint Stock Company; the Garden Villa Area in Hiep Binh Ward, developed by Viet Quoc Construction and Decoration Company; the Ben Luc Residential Area in Binh Dong Ward, developed by Phu My Construction and Trading Joint Stock Company; and the 12-story apartment building in the 10-hectare resettlement area in Dong Hung Thuan Ward, previously developed by the District 12 Construction Investment Management Board which is now managed by the Housing Management And Construction Inspection Center.

For the 12-story apartment building in the 10-hectare resettlement area, the project consists of 320 apartments, which were approved and put into use in 2018. According to Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang, since this project was built for resettlement purposes, the issuance of pink books to residents must be prioritized.

Besides, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang requested relevant units to complete all necessary procedures as soon as possible to resolve the issue for the residents.

Regarding the Opal Riverside Apartment Project, which includes 626 units, 20 floors, and two basement levels in towers A and B, Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang urged the developer to commit to fulfilling its financial obligations to move forward with issuing pink books to the apartment owners.

For the remaining three projects, after receiving reports from departments on the implementation process and existing issues, he agreed on several matters to advance toward issuing pink books to buyers.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong