Ho Chi Minh City to publicize election results by March 22

According to the plan, the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee will submit the certified results of the 16th National Assembly election and announce the list of elected People’s Council deputies for the 2026–2031 term by March 22.

On February 26, the National Election Committee held a nationwide online conference to implement the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

The videoconference connected 34 provinces and cities and 3,321 communes.

Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, who serves as Chairman of the National Election Committee, co-chaired the conference.

Attending at the Ho Chi Minh City venue were Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, along with Vice Chairpersons of the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term (hereinafter referred to as the HCMC Election Committee) including Ms.Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee; and Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong reported that election preparations in the city have been carried out on schedule and in strict compliance with legal regulations. Candidate lists have been publicly announced, and all required procedures have been completed.

Localities are focusing on organizing voter meetings to enable candidates to conduct election campaigning in accordance with the law. At the same time, they are recording candidate presentations and printing summaries of each candidate’s biography and action program for distribution to voters for review and consideration.

Early voting began on the morning of February 26 at four polling areas in Phuoc Thang Ward, Tam Thang Ward and Long Son Commune. Preparations and voting procedures have been implemented in accordance with regulations, ensuring safety and progress.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and delegates attend the online conference from Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

The city has strengthened inspection and supervision while ensuring security and safety at polling stations. From now until Election Day (March 15), Ho Chi Minh City will continue reviewing and updating voter lists, issuing voter cards from March 5 to March 12, organizing voter meetings from February 23 to March 14, and enhancing information and communication efforts.

In his remarks, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man praised the proactive and serious approach of provinces and cities, including Ho Chi Minh City, particularly in organizing early voting and preparing for elections in special areas such as industrial parks, universities, hospitals, riverine regions, and densely populated areas with large numbers of migrant workers.

He stressed that from now until March 15, authorities must avoid complacency, ensure democratic and lawful voter meetings, strengthen communications, especially in special areas, and guarantee absolute security and safety.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man also emphasized strict and objective voting and vote counting procedures, and the announcement of election results by March 22 in accordance with the law.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong