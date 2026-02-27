Phase 1 of Long Thanh Airport targeted for completion in first half of 2026

The Government Office issued a notice on February 26, conveying conclusions by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Head of the State Steering Committee for key national transport projects.

Regarding Phase 1 of the Long Thanh International Airport project, the Prime Minister requested ministries and relevant agencies to urgently review the remaining workload, develop detailed plans and organize construction in a scientific and efficient manner to ensure completion in the first half of 2026.

They are to take responsibility before the Party, the Government, the Prime Minister and the people for the project’s progress, quality and safety.

Perspective of Long Thanh International Airport

The Prime Minister emphasized the principle of strictly handling violations in accordance with the law and avoiding bottlenecks during project implementation.

For projects serving Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Prime Minister asked Hanoi and Bac Ninh Province to expedite approval of the feasibility study report for the road connecting Gia Binh Airport in February this year to promptly commence construction in line with the schedule.

An Giang Province was instructed to direct investors to strictly control quality and labor safety, and to organize construction efficiently to accelerate the expansion and upgrade of Phu Quoc International Airport for early completion and operation.

The Prime Minister also directed Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Phu Tho, Nghe An, Gia Lai and Tay Ninh to accelerate the preparation and approval of feasibility study reports for the Vinh–Thanh Thuy project, Component Project 2 of Quy Nhon–Pleiku, Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 and the Hoa Lac–Hoa Binh project, striving to break ground on May 19, 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City was urged to promptly complete the selection of investors for Component Project 1 of the Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai expressway, aiming for completion in April 2026.

For key seaport expansion and upgrade projects such as Cai Mep–Thi Vai, Lach Huyen and Lien Chieu ports, the Prime Minister assigned local authorities to focus on accelerating site clearance. Relevant managing agencies must intensify supervision and proactively push progress to ensure the projects are completed promptly, put into operation, and contribute to economic growth.

Regarding airport upgrade and expansion projects in Quang Tri, Phu Cat, Con Dao and Tho Chu, ministries, agencies and localities were instructed to intensify direction and leadership to meet scheduled timelines and bring the projects into operation soon, as well as ensuring quality and aviation safety.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong