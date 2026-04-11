1,640 students dive into Robotics and AI at Ho Chi Minh City STEM Festival

Nguyen Trai Secondary School buzzed with creativity on April 11 as more than 1,600 students explored robotics, AI-powered art, and hands-on science projects during the 2025–2026 STEM Festival.

On April 11, at Nguyen Trai Secondary School in Rach Dua Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, a total of 1,640 students took part in a series of engaging and interactive activities at the 2025–2026 academic year STEM Festival.

Students gather to watch robotics

As part of the program, students were introduced to STEM education through a variety of models, including metro trains, electric fans, and energy-powered vehicles, along with guidance on operating simple systems. They also had the opportunity to create artwork using artificial intelligence, control football-playing robots, navigate robots across a simulated Fansipan peak terrain, tackle racing tracks, and craft decorative items such as flowers and small fans using chenille wire.

A highlight of the event was the showcase of 54 diverse STEM projects created by students. These included learning models, educational tools, and handcrafted products made from paper, clay, wood, and recycled materials, as well as food items prepared by the students themselves.

Eighth-grade student Le Van Hoan and his water rocket launcher model

Presenting a water rocket launcher model titled “Reaching for the Skies,” Le Van Hoan, an eighth-grade student, said he developed the idea while studying pressure in class. Based on the principle he learned, compressing air into the launcher increases pressure, generating thrust that propels the rocket upward.

Hoan completed the model in five days using recycled materials such as plastic pipes, soft drink bottles, and an old pressure gauge. “I only had to spend money on glue. Being able to create something fun from what I’ve learned is very exciting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Do Phuong Linh, a sixth-grade student described as a “young chef,” spent three hours making langue de chat cookies and 12 hours fermenting yogurt for the festival. She said her knowledge of natural sciences and technology enabled her to prepare healthy homemade foods.

Dao Vinh Bo, Principal of Nguyen Trai Secondary School, affirmed that STEM education is increasingly playing a vital role in developing students’ competencies. Integrating knowledge across subjects helps foster creativity, problem-solving skills, and teamwork.

Through hands-on activities, experimentation, and innovation, students actively explore knowledge and apply it to real-life situations. The STEM Festival serves as a valuable platform for them to express creativity and bring their ideas to life.

At the closing ceremony, organizers awarded three first prizes, four second prizes, six third prizes, and 15 consolation prizes to participating teams. The program was supported by Sai Gon Education Consulting and Training Company.

By Khanh Chi - Translated by Anh Quan