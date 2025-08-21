Hanoians eagerly await National Day parade rehearsal

Thousands of Hanoians gathered around Ba Dinh Square today in anticipation of a rehearsal for the upcoming parade and march celebrating the 80th anniversary of National Day.

The event, scheduled for 8 p.m. today, drew enthusiastic crowds from early in the morning, creating an atmosphere of national pride and excitement.

Streets leading to Ba Dinh Square were adorned with flags and flowers, with a strong police presence ensuring public order and a smooth flow of traffic for both participants and spectators.

Families, young people, and elderly citizens alike arrived early to secure prime viewing spots. Many wore the traditional ao dai and carried the national flag, adding to the festive mood. One elderly woman, despite her mobility challenges, was seen among the crowd, eagerly watching the preparations.

Many citizens expressed that they had specifically arranged their schedules to attend the rehearsal, not only to witness the solemn and majestic event firsthand but also to share the experience with their children and grandchildren, instilling a sense of patriotism and historical appreciation.

Resident Nguyen Thi Hanh from Hai Phong took her 10-year-old son there at 3 a.m., sharing that she wanted to let her son see this special atmosphere to understand more about the heroic history of the nation.

Nguyen Thu Trang, a student at the University of Commerce, was moved to say that this was the first time she had witnessed such a large-scale preparation, she felt overwhelmed and proud. The student shared this moment on social media to spread the joy.

Aircraft formations practice over Ba Dinh Square

From early morning today, thousands of people gathered on Doc Lap Street and Ba Dinh Square to wait for the flight formations of the Vietnam People's Air Force to practice. People cheered as the helicopter flew over Ba Dinh Square.

Many people from other provinces said they were very moved to witness the helicopter flying over Ba Dinh Square. Many waited until the evening to watch the parade of the blocs before returning home.

According to the plan, during the parade on the morning of September 2, the Air Defense - Air Force will organize 9 groups of 30 aircraft to fly. The aircraft will take off and land at airports including Hoa Lac and Gia Lam in the capital city of Hanoi and Kep in Bac Ninh.

In the past time, aircraft of the Air Defense - Air Force have been practicing diligently to prepare for the upcoming parade.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan