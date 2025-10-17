National

First 20km of Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway accelerates toward completion

Contractors are mobilizing maximum manpower and equipment to accelerate construction and complete the components of the Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project.

Mr. Pham Van Hoa, Deputy Director of the Project Management Board for Investment and Construction of Agricultural and Transport Works in Khanh Hoa Province, as an investor of component 1 of the expressway project, stated that the project’s progress is meeting requirements.

The first 20 kilometers of the route are expected to be completed by December 19, 2025, as directed by the Prime Minister.

dasua-0075-820-3364.jpg
The section of the Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway passes through Hoa Tri Commune, Khanh Hoa Province. (Photo: Hieu Giang)

Since May 2025, progress on the project has been disrupted by erratic weather conditions, alternating between sun and rain, particularly for construction packages 2 and 3.

To overcome these challenges, the investor has instructed contractors to maximize the use of machinery, equipment and personnel, organizing work with a schedule of three rotating shifts per day with four teams to meet the schedule.

The component 1 of the Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project includes three construction packages, with a total executed value so far of approximately VND2,275 billion (US$86.4 million), reaching 62.86 percent of the contract value and exceeding the plan by 3.19 percent.

Phase 1 of the Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway spans a total length of 117.5 kilometers, with four lanes and a roadbed width of 17 meters. Once completed, it will reduce the distance from Khanh Hoa Province to the administrative and political center of Dak Lak Province from about 200 kilometers to 117 kilometers.

>>> Below are images on the construction site. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

dasua-0097-2795-6251.jpg
dasua-0075-820-3364.jpg
dasua-0040-810-6113.jpg
dasua-0031-9266-4428.jpg
dasua-0006-2608-2580.jpg
dasua-0100-3022-5030.jpg
dasua-7328-234-5154.jpg
dasua-06585-8569-6048.jpg
dasua-06571-5237-1726.jpg
dasua-06546-3050-3664.jpg
By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong

