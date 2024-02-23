Hanoi to endure bitter cold from tonight

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that a widespread cold front hit the entire Northern region as of the early morning of February 23.

A reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper said that the capital city of Hanoi has been covered with persistent rains.

Meteorologists predicted that the temperature in the capital city of Hanoi would continue to drop down by 12 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius on the night of February 23.

Meanwhile, both the Southern region and Ho Chi Minh City will continue to experience a prolonged scorching wave with the highest temperature of up to 37 degrees Celsius, notably in the Southeastern region.

This weekend, saline intrusion is forecast to spread in many localities, especially in Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta provinces of Ben Tre, Long An, Bac Lieu and Tra Vinh.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong