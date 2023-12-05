Hanoi named World’s Leading City Break Destination 2023

Hanoi has been honoured as the World’s Leading City Break Destination 2023 at the World Travel Awards presentation ceremony held recently in Dubai, the UAE, the municipal Tourism Department said on December 4.

The Temple of Literature is a tourist magnet in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

For the second time it has won this title, the capital city surpassed many other outstanding nominees such as Sydney of Australia, Tokyo of Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong of China, and Lisbon of Spain.

The World’s Leading City Break Destination 2023 award has once again affirmed the potential and attractiveness of Hanoi’s tourism, the department noted.

Hanoi boasts rich tourism resources, including 5,922 historical and cultural relic sites and 1,793 intangible cultural heritage elements such as the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, the Temple of Literature, the Old Quarter - Hoan Kiem Lake, Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters) Temple, Soc Temple, Thay Pagoda, and Tay Phuong Pagoda.

It is also home to the country’s largest number of craft villages, 1,350, including famous ones like Bat Trang Pottery Village, Van Phuc Silk Village, Ha Thai Lacquer Village, and Quat Dong Embroidery Village.

In addition, local tourism infrastructure is being improved in a comprehensive, qualitative, and professional manner. The city has also applied information technology to tourism development, including providing free Wi-Fi at places of interest, the department said.

This year, Hanoi had 48 restaurants among the 103 Vietnamese ones selected by Michelin Guide, including three granted one Michelin star.

In October, it obtained the World’s Best Golf City Destination 2023 title of the World Golf Awards 2023, proving Hanoi as a unique, attractive, special, safe, and quality tourist destination.

The latest World’s Leading City Break Destination award is another demonstration of the local tourism sector’s efforts and achievements as well as Hanoi’s firm foothold in the global tourism map, according to the Tourism Department.

Vietnamplus