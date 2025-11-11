Hai Phong City People’s Council delegation visits, holds talks in HCMC

On November 10, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Tran Van Tuan received a working delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Hai Phong City, Le Van Hieu.

Hai Phong City People’s Council delegation visits Vung Tau Ward Public Administration Center. (Photo:SGGP)

The visit aims to strengthen the exchange of experiences between the two localities in state management, administrative reform, and the development of modern urban governance, with a view toward sustainable development in the new phase.

As part of the program, the delegation visited the Vung Tau Ward Public Administration Center. According to the ward People’s Committee, from July 1 to October 2025, the locality received 8,106 administrative procedure applications and resolved 7,868 of them, achieving a completion rate of over 97 percent, with 99.6 percent of the applications processed correctly and ahead of schedule.

Vung Tau Ward has identified administrative reform and the modernization of document processing as key priorities, linked to the implementation of a two-tier local government model. Civil servants at the center are professionally trained and utilize digital technologies, contributing to improved service quality for residents and businesses.

In addition to official activities, the delegation also visited the Robert Taylor Museum of Ancient Weapons in Vung Tau Ward and the Monument Park and the Memorial House of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau in Dat Do Commune.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Hai Phong City, Le Van Hieu meets with Vung Tau Ward officials. (Photo:SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Tran Van Tuan receives Hai Phong City People’s Council delegation. (Photo:SGGP)

By Truc Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh