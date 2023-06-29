SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Ha Tinh’s fishermen catch huge haul of fish in net

Fishermen in Ky Ninh Commune in Ky Anh Town of the northern central coastal province of Ha Tinh accidentally caught a huge haul of more than three tons of Snubnose pompano worth hundreds of millions of dong.
Ha Tinh’s fishermen catch huge haul of fish in net ảnh 1

Transferring Snubnose pompano out of the boat (Photo: SGGP)

The crew of the fishing boat of fisherman Le Van Tinh in Tam Hai Commune 2 reeled in a bulging net of more than three tons of Snubnose pompano that was caught in the waters off Ky Ninh Commune, about 10 nautical miles offshore, said Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ky Ninh Commune in Ky Ninh Town on June 29.

These fish are sold at prices ranging from VND180,000 (US$7.6) – VND250,000 (US$10.6) per kilo, a Snubnose pompano weighs 7-20 kilos. The fishing boat crew earned more than VND600 million (US$25,000) from the huge net.

In addition, the fishermen caught five tons of Bagarius rutilus with the price of VND7,000 (US$0.3) per kilo.

On June 26-27, the fishermen previously caught 12 tons of Bagarius rutilus.

Ha Tinh’s fishermen catch huge haul of fish in net ảnh 2
Fishermen of the fishing boat of Mr. Le Van Tinh catch a huge haul of more than three tons of Snubnose pompano. (Photo: SGGP)
Ha Tinh’s fishermen catch huge haul of fish in net ảnh 3
Transferring Snubnose pompano out of the boat (Photo: SGGP)
Ha Tinh’s fishermen catch huge haul of fish in net ảnh 4
A Snubnose pompano weighs 7-20 kilos. (Photo: SGGP)
Ha Tinh’s fishermen catch huge haul of fish in net ảnh 5
These fish are sold at prices ranging from VND180,000 (US$7.6) – VND250,000 (US$10.6) per kilo. (Photo: SGGP)
Ha Tinh’s fishermen catch huge haul of fish in net ảnh 6
The fishing boat crew earn more than VND600 million (US$25,000) from the huge haul of fish. (Photo: SGGP)
Ha Tinh’s fishermen catch huge haul of fish in net ảnh 7
Transferring Snubnose pompano out of the boat (Photo: SGGP)
Ha Tinh’s fishermen catch huge haul of fish in net ảnh 8
Tons of Bagarius rutilus are caught. (Photo: SGGP)
By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh

