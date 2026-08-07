Ho Chi Minh City, Poland's Lodzkie Province seek stronger trade, investment ties

Ho Chi Minh City and Poland's Lodzkie Province have reached an agreement to deepen cooperation in trade, investment and business connectivity.

Delegates from Ho Chi Minh City and Poland's Lodzkie Province attend the working session. Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha on August 7 met with Piotr Wojtysiak, Deputy Governor of Poland's Lodzkie Province, and a delegation of officials and business representatives visiting Ho Chi Minh City on the sidelines of the Vietfood & Beverage - ProPack Vietnam 2026.

Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha welcomed the Lodzkie delegation's participation in the exhibition, saying it provides a practical platform for strengthening ties between the two local governments while helping businesses explore market opportunities and forge partnerships.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha addresses the meeting. Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh

He also praised Lodzkie Province for proactively promoting business opportunities in Vietnam to local companies before the visit, describing it as a sign of the province's growing commitment to cooperation with Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City.

He highlighted the two countries' more than 75 years of traditional friendship, noting that Poland is Vietnam's largest trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe.

Representatives of Ho Chi Minh City and Poland's Lodzkie Province exchange commemorative gifts. Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh

Building on that foundation, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha proposed stronger links between trade promotion agencies and business communities to better leverage the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). He identified agriculture, food processing, logistics, supply chains, pharmaceuticals, medical technology and electronic components as sectors with strong cooperation potential.

Piotr Wojtysiak, Deputy Governor of Poland's Lodzkie Province, speaks at the meeting. Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh

Deputy Governor Piotr Wojtysiak said that he was impressed by the rapid development of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam, expressing confidence that bilateral cooperation still holds significant untapped potential.

He said that Poland hopes to attract more Vietnamese investment in agriculture, textiles and garments, food processing and high-tech industries, while expanding the presence of Polish businesses in the Vietnamese market.

The Deputy Governor also expressed hope that Ho Chi Minh City and Lodzkie Province would soon launch concrete cooperation programs, particularly in logistics and transportation, to further strengthen ties between the two localities and between Vietnam and Poland.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong