Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong appointed Secretary of Saigon Ward Party Committee

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has appointed Bui Xuan Cuong, former Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, as Secretary of the Saigon Ward Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

On the morning of June 24, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a conference to announce personnel decisions. The event was chaired by Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (L) and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (R) present the decision and offer flowers to congratulate Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the conference were city leaders, including Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; Tran Van Bay, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; and Pham Thanh Chung, Deputy Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet and delegates pose for a photo with Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presented the decision of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to mobilize and appoint Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, former Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, to the Executive Committee and Standing Committee of the Saigon Ward Party Committee. He was also appointed Secretary of the Saigon Ward Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc delivers remarks outlining assigned tasks to Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong delivers remarks accepting the assignment. (Photo: SGGP)

Born in 1975 in Ninh Binh Province, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong holds a PhD in Construction Engineering, a master’s degree in Engineering and Public Administration Management and a degree in Bridge and Road Construction Engineering. He has also completed advanced training in political theory. Before his appointment, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong held various leadership positions at the former Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport and the former Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board. In October 2022, he was elected Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. On June 19, 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council relieved Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong of his duties as Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee as part of a personnel arrangement, ahead of his new appointment.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong