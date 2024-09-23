Grandmaster Le Tuan Minh bags bronze medal at 45th Chess Olympiad 2024

Grandmaster Le Quang Liem did not compete in the final match, but the Vietnamese men's chess team secured a draw to finish in 25th place overall.

The Vietnamese chess team at the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024 (Photo: FIDE)

The 11th – the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024 - took place on the evening of September 22 (Vietnam time). In this match, the coaching staff opted not to field Le Quang Liem. The Vietnamese men’s chess team faced Canada's chess team, with Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son, Le Tuan Minh, Tran Tuan Minh, and Banh Gia Huy competing.

Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son was the first to conclude his game, drawing against Canada's Shawn Rodrigue-Lemieux. Le Tuan Minh performed well, playing with the white pieces and defeating Raja Panjwani. Meanwhile, Tran Tuan Minh suffered a loss, while young player Banh Gia Huy secured a draw. The match ended in a 2-2 tie between Vietnam and Canada.

In the men's event, Vietnam accumulated 14 points, finishing 25th overall. The champion of the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024 was India, followed by the US in second place and Uzbekistan in third.

In individual performance, Grandmaster Le Tuan Minh secured third place on his board. With the third-highest performance rating, he earned an individual bronze medal. According to the regulations, the organizers award prizes to the top-ranking teams, and medals are also given to the top three performers across the five boards (based on performance rating) who have played at least eight games. Le Tuan Minh's elo rating is expected to increase following the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024, thanks to his strong results.

The Vietnam's women chess team (R) competes at the 11th round of the 45th Chess Olympias 2024. (Photo: FIDE)

In the women’s event, the Vietnamese team faced China in the 11th round with a lineup of Pham Le Thao Nguyen, Vo Thi Kim Phung, Luong Phuong Hanh, and Bach Ngoc Thuy Duong. The match ended in a 0.5-3.5 loss. This defeat placed the Vietnamese women's team 23rd overall. The women's champion this year was India.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan