Grammy award-winning band Imagine Dragons to perform in Hanoi

Imagine Dragons, one of the biggest rock bands in the world, will perform at the 2024 VinFuture Awards Ceremony on the evening of December 6 at the Ho Guom Theater in Hanoi.

Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons, a Grammy award-winning band, has sold 74 million albums and 65 million digital songs worldwide. They have also garnered 160 billion global career streams, 10 songs with over 1 billion views, and four music videos for their hit songs that have reached billion views for more than 15 years, making them one of the best-selling rock bands in history.

The awards received by Imagine Dragons are a testament to their success. “Radioactive,” off their Night Visions debut, earned the band a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance in 2012. They also received 10 Billboard Music Awards, 3 American Music Awards, and dozens of other accolades.

Imagine Dragons are an American pop rock band formed in 2008, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and currently consists of lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, and bassist Ben McKee. The rock band's music is deeply infused with a contemporary vibe, constantly evolving and innovating by blending modern musical genres while maintaining a foundational rock base. The powerful melodies and lyrics with depth, symbolism, and metaphors have inspired listeners worldwide, encouraging people to overcome challenges and barriers.

In addition, the performance will also include items performed by violinist Hoang Ho Khanh Van and artists of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet under the baton of Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh