Governments at grassroots levels must arouse spirit of dynamism, creativity

A meeting between the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee and chairpersons of the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and towns was held on April 27.

Attending the event was Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairmen of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Bui Xuan Cuong, representatives of the departments and units, chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City, districts, wards, communes, and towns across the city.

At the meeting, chairpersons of the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and towns raised a number of issues, such as propaganda work on digital transformation at wards, developing and training human resources (HR) for digital transformation, and smart city construction.

Delegates have proposed the municipal government build propagation programs on digital transformation, synchronize shared databases to connect wards, communes, and towns with each other, and organize cyber security training programs for cadres and officers of wards.

According to the Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, administrative units at all levels are facing a human resource shortage. The Department is paying attention to HR training to provide professional staff to districts and departments to synchronously carry out the city’s digital transformation solutions.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the efforts of the People’s Committee of wards, communes, and towns in the city in building a sustainable administrative unit.

He emphasized that the local authorities need to check growth targets and accelerate the implementation of setting out tasks, plans, and emulation movements marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The HCMC People’s Committee has an implementation plan for Politburo’s conclusion 14 on encouraging and protecting the dynamic and innovative cadres who work for the common good.

He asked grassroots officials to seek ways to arouse the spirit of dynamism, “dare to think, dare to do” and creativity of employees, and listen to residents’ problems and solve their issues soon.

In the coming time, the city will implement projects on improving the skills and quality of cadres, civil servants, and public employees.

The municipal People’s Committee agreed with a proposal of the Department of Science and Technology on a pilot plan of selecting and developing a ward into a smart unit.

Districts will choose some wards to build them into smart agencies with the goal of not increasing the number of employees but tools and equipment for facilities to carry out digital transformation, the city’s chairman required.

On this occasion, 48 outstanding chairpersons of the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and towns were honored with certificates of merit of the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee.