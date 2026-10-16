Government steps up price control measures to curb inflation in late 2026

Vietnam has ordered stronger price control and market stabilization measures for the rest of 2026 as inflation pressures persist, with consumer prices in several localities rising faster than the national average.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang signed Official Dispatch No. 70/CD-TTg on October 15, ordering stronger price management and control measures for the remaining months of 2026 to help keep inflation within the targeted limit.

According to statistical data from the first nine months of the year, the nationwide average Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.52 percent compared to the same period last year. Notably, 14 provinces and cities recorded a nine-month average CPI growth higher than the national average. This trend indicates that price pressures remain significant in several localities, requiring proactive, timely, and practical price management and control solutions tailored to the market characteristics and consumption structures of each region.

Therefore, to proactively address challenges in price management and control in the remaining months of 2026, help control the average 2026 CPI at the target of around 4.5 percent, stabilize the macroeconomy, ensure livelihoods, and support production and business activities, the Prime Minister requested ministries, sectors, and localities to strictly implement directives from the Government and the Prime Minister regarding price management, price control, and market stabilization.

The State Bank of Vietnam said it will pursue a proactive and flexible monetary policy in close coordination with fiscal and other macroeconomic measures. The central bank will manage interest rates and credit growth in line with economic conditions, while closely monitoring exchange rate movements and developments in the foreign exchange market. It also aims to ensure that legitimate foreign currency demand is met, curb the impact of imported inflation, and crack down on hoarding and market manipulation in accordance with existing regulations.

The Prime Minister requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade to ensure supply-demand balance and price stability for essential goods and services.

Ministries, ministerial-level agencies, and local authorities have been instructed to review price adjustment plans within their respective jurisdictions and areas of responsibility. The review should comprehensively evaluate the necessity, magnitude, and timing of any proposed adjustments while assessing their potential impact on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), overall price levels, household living costs, production and business activities, and the achievement of the 2026 inflation target.

For the 14 localities, such as Son La, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Gia Lai, Hue, Tay Ninh, Khanh Hoa, Ca Mau, Da Nang, Ha Noi, Ho Chi Minh City, Vinh Long, Dong Thap, Dak Lak, where the nine-month average CPI increase in 2026 was higher than the national average, the Prime Minister required the immediate formulation and implementation of price management and control plans and solutions within their authority, focusing on commodity groups with high price increases that significantly affect the CPI and citizens' living standards.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan