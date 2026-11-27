Ho Chi Minh City’s year-end shopping campaign has generated strong consumer engagement, attracting thousands of businesses and billions of dollars in retail sales as the city prepares for the Lunar New Year, according to local officials.

Shoppers browse discounted products at an Emart supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said on November 26 that the “Shopping Season in Vibrant HCM” campaign had brought together approximately 12,800 business participants, which collectively launched 90,000 promotional offers, including discounts and gifts. The campaign also featured 61 promotional prize programs, 36 cultural and tourism events, 38 trade fairs and exhibitions, and 16 livestream shopping channels. An estimated 7.8 million people visited or engaged with the campaign.

Retail revenue in the fourth quarter of 2026 at 12 supermarket and electronics retail chains and two major e-commerce platforms was projected to reach VND97.115 trillion (US$3.9 billion), up VND26.87 trillion, or 38.3 percent, from the same period last year.

E-commerce accounted for 81.6 percent of the increase in revenue, with TikTok Shop growing 67 percent and Shopee 31 percent. Direct and indirect stimulus activities under the campaign were estimated to have generated VND32.392 trillion in sales.

International visitors explore Saigon Ward in Ho Chi Minh City.

Running from November 1 through the period before the Lunar New Year, the campaign adopts a “five-in-one” model integrating shopping, entertainment, e-commerce, digital payments, and digital consumer incentives.

From December 4 to 6, the city will launch the “Scan QR – Open the Shopping Season” initiative at Lam Son Park. At least 10,000 QR-enabled access points will be installed in public spaces, metro stations, and office buildings, alongside 5,000 promotional touchpoints at supermarkets and convenience stores.

Five experiential zones are also planned in central areas and neighborhoods with large concentrations of workers.

Visitors experience a digital content creation space.

Meanwhile, the city’s tourism authorities said year-end activities had been launched across its communes, wards, and special administrative zones, with the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week serving as a major highlight. Events running from November 23 to December 20 are expected to promote local destinations and stimulate tourism and shopping.

The launch ceremony for the “Phu Thanh Cultural and Historical Heritage” tourism destination on November 26.

On November 26, Phu Thanh Ward introduced a new heritage tourism route featuring five historical and cultural sites, including the 1968 Tet Offensive Martyrs’ Memorial, Hoa Tay Shrine, Tan Hoa Tay Communal House, Tran Hung Dao Temple, and Phu Thanh Communal House. The ward also launched a tourism information website and signed cooperation agreements with local organizations to strengthen destination promotion.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan