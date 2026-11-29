Ho Chi Minh City has launched a hopping promotion campaign, welfare packages, and deep discounts to industrial zones and low-income neighborhoods to help workers and vulnerable households access affordable goods ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Municipal authorities in Ho Chi Minh City are delivering price-stabilized goods, welfare packages, and steep retail discounts directly to low-income residential neighborhoods and the gates of industrial and export processing zones, ensuring workers can participate in the year’s largest shopping season.

Acting on a directive from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Department of Industry and Trade has officially launched the "Shopping Season 2026 in Vibrant HCMC" campaign. The promotional initiative runs from Nov. 11, 2026, through Feb. 5, 2027.

Customers shop for discounted groceries at Aeon Mall shopping center in An Lac Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP

Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, said the city has expanded the program's footprint to thousands of retail locations, with participating businesses permitted to offer discounts of up to 100 percent. According to him, this year’s campaign places a strong emphasis on social welfare and humanitarian support.

City officials stressed that promotional activities must reach every ward, commune, and neighborhood, especially industrial parks, export processing zones, student dormitories, and traditional markets to prioritize laborers, students, and disadvantaged households.

The campaign’s distribution network encompasses 66 shopping centers, more than 5,000 retail outlets, and major e-commerce platforms, providing consumers with accessible, discounted domestic and international goods.

Furthermore, a number of retail enterprises such as Saigon Co.op, Satra, and Bach Hoa Xanh are actively preparing to deploy mobile retail units to bring goods directly to workers.

A representative from the Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) noted that the organization has planned over 300 mobile retail trips throughout the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday season. Vehicles loaded with rice, fish sauce, meat, eggs, and other price-stabilized goods will travel directly to export processing zones, residential areas housing migrant workers, and locations lacking convenient retail access.

At these sites, consumers can purchase welfare combos, containing items such as fresh produce, Tet snacks and sweets, tea, and dry goods at affordable prices, starting from as low as VND99,000.

Ngo Hong Y, Deputy Head of the Trade Management Division at the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, emphasized that in addition to the proactive efforts of businesses, the Department maintains close coordination with local authorities. "Wherever residents or workers have a need but lack access to modern retail outlets, local ward or commune authorities simply need to submit a request. We will immediately connect them with distributors to dispatch mobile retail units to serve the community promptly."

Meanwhile, local socio-political organizations are also playing a vital role as intermediaries. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Linh, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, shared that the organization has launched an initiative linking consumer demand stimulation with meaningful social welfare. The goal is for each of the 168 commune or ward-level women’s union chapters across the city to host at least one event modeled as a "Market of Compassion"to boost consumption while supporting the community.

At these markets, the Women’s Union mobilizes businesses and benefactors to provide free shopping vouchers, Tet gifts, and subsidized goods for low-income women, migrant female workers, and orphaned children ensuring that every household can enjoy a joyful and inclusive Tet celebration.

Online platforms have also been leveraged to offer flexible shopping options that accommodate the varying work schedules of laborers. Recognizing that demanding overtime schedules often leave workers with little time to visit traditional markets, e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Tiki have launched a series of promotions including fixed-price deals starting from VND11,000 and shipping subsidies while also piloting 30-minute express delivery for fresh produce and ready-to-eat food.

With just a few simple taps on their phones, workers can have fresh, reasonably priced groceries delivered right to their living quarters.

By Hoa Lai - Translated by Anh Quan