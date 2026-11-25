The Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee recently held a working session with a delegation from France’s Normandy region to discuss partnership opportunities and advance multi-sector programs and projects.

Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan highlighted the province's potential and competitive advantages following its administrative merger.

According to Mr. Pham Anh Tuan, Gia Lai combines strengths in high-tech agriculture and renewable energy with the marine economy, processing industries, and logistics. He noted that the province boasts strong inter-regional and international connectivity via Le Thanh International Border Gate, Quy Nhon Port, and the planned Phu My deep-water port project, creating favorable conditions to expand trade and import-export activities.

In 2026, Gia Lai is hosting the National Tourism Year under the theme "The Great Forest Touches the Blue Sea," showcasing indigenous cultural values alongside marine and island landscapes. In science and technology, the province is home to major research institutions, including the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE), the ExploraScience Center, and university-based research facilities specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and quantum technology.

Representatives from Gia Lai Province and French partners sign cooperation documents. (Photo: SGGP)

Both sides oriented their partnership toward digital transformation, AI, quantum technology, the green economy, climate change response, the circular economy, education, culture, tourism, and sports. Provincial authorities pledged to provide supportive mechanisms, policies, and a favorable investment climate to carry out these joint initiatives.

On this occasion, the two sides exchanged 18 cooperation documents, comprising 13 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), four letters of intent, and one cooperation agreement. Notably, the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee signed an MoU with the Caen la mer Urban Community and the Caen Normandie Metropole Urban Union covering economics, investment, sports, science and technology, education, the environment, and tourism.

Secretary of the Gia Lai Provincial Party Committee Thai Dai Ngoc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Gia Lai Provincial Party Committee Thai Dai Ngoc urged both sides to swiftly translate these signed agreements into practical programs and projects.

He proposed collaborating on developing the coffee value chain, ranging from surveying raw material zones to emissions measurement and traceability. He also suggested researching the use of coastal seashells to neutralize acidic soil in coffee-growing areas as part of a circular economy model, adding that the solution requires thorough technical, cost, and effectiveness assessments before pilot implementation.

In education and scientific research, Gia Lai seeks to expand faculty and student exchanges, conduct joint research, and apply AI and satellite data to monitor and forecast climate risks. Regarding culture, sports, and tourism, both sides are exploring coastal sports exchanges, starting with guided underwater walking tours off the Quy Nhon coast.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh