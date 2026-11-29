The newly approved tax policies are expected to ease financial burdens on businesses and household enterprises, encourage support for SMEs, and revive inactive firms.

The National Assembly has recently passed several new regulations aimed at supporting businesses and household enterprises, opening up significant growth opportunities for the private sector. Consequently, it is essential to refine the legal framework to ensure these new provisions can be effectively applied to business operations.

Businesses welcome tax relief, seek clearer rules for implementation

A suite of newly enacted tax policies aims to ease financial burdens and stimulate growth across Vietnam’s private sector. Key measures include raising the annual revenue ceiling from VND3 billion to VND10 billion (US$381,000) for businesses opting to pay taxes as a percentage of revenue, writing off outstanding business license tax debts and late-payment penalties, and allowing large enterprises to deduct expenses incurred while supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Pham Hai Long, director of Agrex Saigon Food Joint Stock Company, noted that previous Corporate Income Tax (CIT) regulations lacked a dedicated mechanism to deduct expenditures aimed at building SME capacity, recognizing only targeted sponsorships for areas like education, healthcare, or disaster relief.

Nguyen Thi Viet, owner of the Viet Tue stall at Ben Thanh Market (Ho Chi Minh City), advises a visitor on the selection of traditional sweets and preserved fruits. Photo: SGGP

However, recent provisions in both the Law on Corporate Income Tax and the Law on Support for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, passed by the National Assembly, have closed that regulatory gap. The updated framework formally classifies expenditures on supply chain development, workforce training, and technology transfer for SMEs as legitimate, deductible business expenses.

This mechanism helps mitigate the risk of tax disputes and encourages large enterprises to support SMEs, enabling them to integrate more deeply into global supply chains and the foreign-invested (FDI) sector.

Nevertheless, for these policies to be effectively implemented, it is necessary to promptly issue circulars that define clear criteria for identifying anchor enterprises (those leading a supply chain) and specify the required documentation such as partnership or agency agreements, training records, and expert credentials. Once the requirements for supporting documentation are clearly defined, large enterprises will no longer need to worry about having these expenses disallowed during tax audits.

Business households greet new tax reforms with mixed feelings

Regarding the regulation that raises the annual revenue threshold from VND3 billion to VND10 billion, owner Nguyen Thi Viet of the Viet Tue stall at Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City shared that previously, if annual revenue exceeded VND3 billion, a business household was required to adopt a complex accounting system involving the detailed declaration of revenue and expenses, as well as the rigorous archiving of input and output invoices.

Now, business owners can simply focus on sales and ensure the issuance of proper invoices to document their revenue.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Thai Trang, owner of the fashion brand D&T, voiced concern over compliance hurdles tied to her supply chain, as she currently sources most of her raw materials and accessories from Ho Chi Minh City’s traditional Soai Kinh Lam fabric market.

Most small traders at the market generate annual revenues below the VND1 billion value-added tax (VAT) threshold, meaning they issue standard sales receipts rather than the VAT-compliant invoices Trang needs to claim tax deductions. Shifting to larger suppliers that provide VAT invoices, however, often fails to meet her brand’s specific product requirements.

"My business currently falls into Group 3, covering annual revenues between VND3 billion and VND50 billion," Trang said. "Under the new regulations, if my revenue reaches VND10.5 billion a year, I will be required to declare taxes just like a formal enterprise, which means standardizing all invoices and documentation. My current suppliers simply cannot meet these requirements, as traditional market supply chains operate differently."

"If tax policies were better aligned with the operational realities of traditional markets, small traders would feel confident expanding their businesses without the fear of inadvertently violating regulations," she added.

Experts call for clearer guidance as businesses adapt to new tax rules

Phan Phuong Nam, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Commercial Law at the University of Law, Ho Chi Minh City, observes that new tax policies reflect a management mindset aimed at both nurturing revenue sources and ensuring the integrity of market data.

Notably, the policies offer significant flexibility for business establishments with annual revenues under VND10 billion. If a business household finds the revenue-based tax calculation method disadvantageous, it may opt to switch to the deduction method—based on actual expenses—starting the following year.

Lawyer Tran Xoa, a member of the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association, proposes allowing business households to utilize data from electronic invoices and point-of-sale (POS) software to maintain accounting records and automatically aggregate revenue for tax declarations. Business owners would then only need to input actual expenses, such as rent, labor costs, and inventory.

Relevant authorities should provide clear guidance on determining the cost of goods sold and beginning-of-period inventory for the first year of this transition.

To address challenges regarding documentation for purchases made at traditional markets, Lawyer Tran Xoa suggests that tax authorities issue unified guidelines on when business households are permitted to use an "expense statement" (a summary list of costs) in lieu of formal invoices.

Furthermore, a lookup tool—accessible via tax identification number or unique identifier—should be implemented to verify whether a seller is legally required to issue electronic invoices. If a transaction is genuine and supported by information verified through the tax authority’s system, the business household’s claimed expenses should be recognized and protected.

According to Nguyen Vinh Huy, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Associations, the business community anticipates that Resolution No. 63/2026/QH16 (concerning the write-off of outstanding license fees and late-payment penalties) will resolve long-standing difficulties that have persisted for years. By proactively reviewing their management databases and writing off debts when eligibility criteria are met, tax authorities can enable businesses to either finalize dissolution procedures or reactivate their tax identification numbers to resume operations. This process also helps businesses save time, effort, and costs—a benefit particularly significant for enterprises that have been inactive for many years.

These new regulations also create opportunities for entrepreneurs to relaunch their ventures and strengthen the business community's confidence in the overall business environment.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan