All stocks listed on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) will be transferred to the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) for centralized trading from December 28, 2026, as Vietnam moves to streamline and reorganize its securities market.

According to the Vietnam Exchange (VNX), December 23 will be the final trading session for stocks listed on HNX. The securities covered by the transfer will be temporarily suspended from trading on December 24 and 25 to allow the transition to be completed.

Trading on HOSE and other markets operated by HNX will continue as usual during the two-day suspension. The transferred stocks are scheduled to begin trading on HOSE on December 28.

The transfer is being carried out under Circular No.139/2025/TT-BTC issued by the Ministry of Finance as part of a broader plan to reorganize and specialize the operations of Vietnam's stock exchanges.

Under the new structure, HOSE will focus on listed stocks, fund certificates, and covered warrants, while HNX will concentrate on the bond market, derivatives, and UPCoM, the market for shares of public companies that have not been listed.

VNX said consolidating listed stocks on a single exchange is expected to reduce differences in listing and trading mechanisms between the two bourses, improve market management and operational efficiency, and facilitate the classification of stocks based on company size and quality.

A unified listed-stock market is also expected to support the development of more consistent benchmark indices, helping domestic and international investors better identify and assess market performance. The restructuring is intended to strengthen transparency and create more favorable conditions for attracting investment capital.

The transfer will allow HNX to deepen its focus on government and corporate bonds, derivatives, and UPCoM. The exchange is also expected to explore new financial market segments, including carbon-credit trading and a dedicated capital market for innovative startups.

The reorganization forms part of Vietnam's Securities Market Development Strategy through 2030, which targets stock market capitalization equivalent to 120 percent of gross domestic product by that year.

VNX said the State Securities Commission, VNX, HOSE, HNX, and the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC) are coordinating the transfer. The process will be conducted transparently, with efforts to minimize additional costs for companies and ensure trading operations remain uninterrupted, safe, and stable.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan