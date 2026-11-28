Moody's has upgraded Vietnam's sovereign credit rating from Ba2 to Ba1 with a stable outlook, citing institutional reforms, solid growth prospects, and a more diversified economy as key factors strengthening the country's resilience.

The Ministry of Finance announced on November 27 that global credit rating agency Moody's had upgraded the Vietnamese Government's long-term local- and foreign-currency issuer ratings from Ba2 to Ba1, with a "Stable" outlook.

Under Moody's rating scale, Vietnam is now just one notch below Investment Grade.

According to Moody's, stronger institutions, solid growth prospects, and a more diversified economy have enhanced Vietnam's capacity to absorb economic shocks. The agency also raised Vietnam's local-currency country ceiling from Baa2 to Baa1 and its foreign-currency country ceiling from Ba1 to Baa3.

Moody's noted that Vietnam's institutional reform process had accelerated significantly since late 2024, driven by administrative restructuring, streamlining of ministries, agencies, and local governments, stronger judicial institutions, intensified anti-corruption efforts, and the expanded digitalization of public services and government data systems.

Vietnam's governance indicators have improved substantially, approaching the levels of some higher-rated countries. Moody's identified governance, underpinned by the country's commitment to institutional reform, as the key driver of this rating upgrade.

On the economic front, Moody's said policies aimed at improving the business environment, developing the private sector and capital markets, expanding infrastructure, and promoting science, technology, and innovation were supporting Vietnam's transition toward a more productive, higher-value growth model. Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows have remained strong, with an increasing concentration in semiconductors, advanced electronics, and high-tech industries.

Data show that Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 9.01 percent in the first nine months of 2026, exceeding the full-year growth rate of 8.02 percent recorded in 2025. Meanwhile, registered FDI in the first 10 months of 2026 surged 74 percent year on year.

On the fiscal front, Moody's continued to highlight Vietnam's low government debt and strong debt-servicing capacity, providing fiscal space for increased investment in infrastructure and development. Although government debt is projected to rise gradually from around 30 percent of GDP in 2026 to approximately 35 percent by the end of the decade, it is expected to remain at a moderate level, supported by strong nominal growth and the continued implementation of prudent debt management policies.

Vietnam's fiscal indicators remain stronger than those of many countries with the same credit rating. Moody's also noted that public investment disbursement had begun to improve.

The "Stable" outlook reflects Moody's assessment of the balance between Vietnam's potential for further institutional and economic reforms, which could enhance policy effectiveness and economic resilience, and several areas requiring continued attention. These include the quality and transparency of data, the quality of the regulatory framework, the effectiveness of the monetary policy framework, and credit growth and leverage across the financial system.

Against a backdrop of continued volatility and challenges in the global economy, Moody's latest upgrade, following Japan-based R&I's decision to raise Vietnam's credit rating to investment grade on October 8, 2026, further underscores the effectiveness of the country's far-reaching institutional reforms, solid macroeconomic foundations, strong economic growth, and sustainable public debt position.

The upgrade further strengthens Vietnam's credit standing in international markets, helping bolster investor confidence and creating more favorable conditions for mobilizing long-term capital to support socio-economic development.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Kim Khanh