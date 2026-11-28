CPTPP members have agreed to launch accession talks with the UAE, Indonesia and the Philippines, while advancing plans to upgrade the trade pact, targeting substantial completion of negotiations by mid-2027.

The CPTPP press conference held in Hanoi on the afternoon of November 27 (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai and ministers and heads of delegation from member economies of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) co-chaired an international press conference in Hanoi on the afternoon of November 27 to announce the outcomes of the 11th CPTPP Commission Meeting.

At the press conference, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai said CPTPP members had agreed to launch accession negotiations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Members also agreed to continue efforts to accelerate Uruguay's accession negotiations, with a view to concluding them at an early date while maintaining the agreement's high standards.

Regarding the upgrading of the CPTPP, members agreed on a plan to launch negotiations in several areas, including trade in services, e-commerce, customs and trade facilitation, cross-border services, enhancing competitiveness and facilitating business operations, and women's economic empowerment. The goal is to substantially complete the negotiations by mid-2027.

According to the Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, members also agreed to establish a CPTPP Support Office (CSO), temporarily based in Japan, to improve coordination efficiency and ensure continuity in the agreement's operations.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai briefs the press on the outcomes of the 11th CPTPP Commission Meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, CPTPP ministers adopted seven documents and decisions, including the Joint Ministerial Statement of the 11th CPTPP meeting; two joint statements on trade and investment dialogues between the CPTPP and the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN); decisions to establish CPTPP accession working groups for the UAE, Indonesia, and the Philippines; and a decision to establish the interim CPTPP Support Office.

Earlier, as part of a series of CPTPP events hosted by Vietnam in Hanoi from November 23 to 27, the fifth Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM5), held from November 23 to 25, discussed upgrading the agreement, improving its implementation and admitting new members.

On November 25 and 26, CPTPP senior officials and ministers held trade and investment dialogues with ASEAN and the EU. They also attended the CPTPP-ASEAN-EU Business Forum to strengthen cooperation and connectivity and promote greater engagement by the business community.

The 11th CPTPP Commission Meeting was one of the key events marking the conclusion of Vietnam's 2026 CPTPP chairmanship. Peru will assume the CPTPP chairmanship in 2027, with Vietnam and Malaysia serving as vice chairs.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh