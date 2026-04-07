Government approves Dong Nai’s bid for centrally governed status

The Government has green lit a proposal to transform Dong Nai Province into a centrally governed municipality and establish 10 new wards, marking a major milestone in the region's urban development.

The Government has issued Resolution No. 95/NQ-CP dated April 6, 2026, approving the dossier for the proposal to establish 10 wards in Dong Nai Province and to create Dong Nai City as a centrally governed municipality.

A corner of Tran Bien Commune in Dong Nai Province

Under the resolution, the Government endorsed the proposal in line with recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Government assigned the Ministry of Home Affairs to take the lead, in coordination with relevant ministries and agencies, in incorporating feedback from Government members to finalize the submission, proposal, and draft resolutions. These include a draft resolution for the National Assembly Standing Committee on the establishment of 10 wards in Dong Nai Province, and a draft resolution for the National Assembly on the establishment of Dong Nai City as a centrally governed city, in accordance with the present regulations.

The Minister of Home Affairs has been authorized by the Prime Minister to sign, on behalf of the Government, the submission, proposal, and reports on feedback, explanations, and revisions of the dossier. These documents will reflect opinions from the National Assembly, its Standing Committee, affiliated bodies, and deputies.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will bear full responsibility for the content of the proposal dossier, draft resolutions, and related submissions. It is also tasked with preparing complete documentation for submission to the National Assembly and its Standing Committee, ensuring quality and compliance with deadlines, proactively providing explanations as required, and promptly reporting to the Prime Minister on any issues beyond its authority.

By Xuan Trung - Translated by Anh Quan