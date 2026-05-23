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Dong Nai approves component project of Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4

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Authorities in Dong Nai City have officially approved a key component project of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, with total investment exceeding VND16.2 trillion (US$615 million).

On May 22, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai City issued a decision approving Component Project 2-2, which involves the construction of an expressway section from Chau Duc Bridge to Thu Bien Bridge, including Thu Bien Bridge, as part of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project.

vanh-dai-4-tphcm2-1667.jpg
Illustrative photo

The project carries a total investment of more than VND16.2 trillion (US$615 million). Of this amount, over VND4 trillion (US$152 million) will come from Dong Nai City’s state budget, while more than VND12.2 trillion (US$463 million) will be contributed by private investors. Construction is scheduled for the 2026–2029 period.

The route stretching through Dong Nai City will span more than 46 kilometers. It begins at Km18+480 in Xuan Duong Commune, connecting with the endpoint of Component Project 2-1, and ends at Km64+630 in Thuong Tan Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, linking with the Ring Road 4 section from Thu Bien Bridge to the Saigon River.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 component project Dong Nai public-private partnership model

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