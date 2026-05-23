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Vietnam repatriates remains of fallen soldiers from Cambodia

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Officials from Cambodia’s Ratanakiri Province and Quang Ngai Province on May 22 conducted a handover ceremony for the remains of six Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who lost their lives in Cambodia.

A farewell and handover ceremony for the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts was held on May 22 in Ratanakiri province, Cambodia, with the participation of the Ratanakiri Special Task Committee and Steering Committee 515 of Quang Ngai Province.

According to Steering Committee 515, during the 2025–2026 dry season, Team K53 under the Quang Ngai Provincial Military Command successfully searched for, recovered and repatriated the remains of six Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who had sacrificed their lives in Cambodia.

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Ms. Y Ngoc, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Quang Ngai Provincial People’s Committee, attends the ceremony to receive the remains of the fallen soldiers repatriated to Vietnam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Y Ngoc, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Quang Ngai Provincial People’s Committee and head of Steering Committee 515, expressed gratitude to the Cambodian authorities, functional forces and local people for their continued support in the search and recovery mission.

Colonel Mai Kim Binh, Political Commissar of the Quang Ngai Provincial Military Command and Deputy Head of the Standing Board of Steering Committee 515, said that after the handover ceremony, the task force would continue reviewing and verifying information related to war martyrs’ graves in preparation for the next search and repatriation mission during the 2026–2027 dry season.

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By Nguyen Trang and Trong Quoc – Translated by Huyen Huong

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remains of fallen soldiers Ratanakiri Special Task Committee Steering Committee 515 of Quang Ngai Province Team K53 Quang Ngai Provincial Military Command repatriation mission

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