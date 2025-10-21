Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai Province debate solutions for transport connectivity

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Dong Nai Provincial Party Committee on the afternoon of October 21 held a conference on transport infrastructure connectivity between the two localities.

The conference aimed to exchange ideas, discuss and reach an agreement on solutions to enhance transport connectivity and open up new opportunities for development in the new era.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; and Mr. Vu Hong Van, Secretary of the Dong Nai Provincial Party Committee and Head of the province’s National Assembly Delegation presided over the event.

Delivering his remarks, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang emphasized the close and long-standing relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province. He noted that following the administrative boundary merger, both localities now possess substantial scale and strong development potential, along with shared responsibilities. Therefore, further cooperation between the two sides is essential to creating interconnected development spaces and fostering sustainable regional growth.

The city’s Party chief requested delegates to focus on in-depth discussions, address issues directly, and propose practical solutions and concrete plans to resolve major obstacles currently facing transport connectivity projects between the two localities, particularly in land clearance and compensation.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Dong Nai Provincial Party Secretary Vu Hong Van emphasized that the conference provided an opportunity for Dong Nai Province to learn from Ho Chi Minh City’s economic development experience, particularly in terms of transport infrastructure connectivity between the two localities.

At the same time, the conference also marked a strategic move in further concretizing Politburo Resolution No. 24 on socio-economic development and national defense and security in the Southeast region through 2030, with a vision to 2045, as well as implementing the Southeastern Region Master Plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, approved by the Prime Minister.

The plan defines the Southeastern region as a dynamic and modern economic hub, notably, Long Thanh International Airport, which is a key national strategic infrastructure project slated to commence operations in 2026, is expected to create new development momentum for the entire Southeastern region and the nation.

Dong Nai Provincial Party Secretary Vu Hong Van added that the synchronization of transport infrastructure connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province holds special significance. To support connectivity to Long Thanh International Airport, Dong Nai Province and Ho Chi Minh City have been working closely with the Ministry of Construction to implement several expressway projects.

Once Long Thanh International Airport becomes operational, it is necessary to invest in bridge connections and strategic railway lines, beyond the expressway projects under construction.

These projects will not only enhance transportation but also unlock potential for industrial, logistics and high-quality service development, forming a seamlessly connected and sustainable growth hub between the two localities.

At the conference, Dong Nai Province proposed two key tasks. First, the two localities must clarify and reach an agreement on the responsibilities of each in implementing specific projects, accelerating the progress of planned projects and finalizing investment approvals to ensure timely completion, maximizing efficiency and early operation, particularly for projects directly connecting to Long Thanh International Airport. Second, they need to study and add new transport links based on the actual conditions of the two localities, following the administrative boundary adjustments, meeting the region’s development needs in the new phase.

