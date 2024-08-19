Google funds US$1.5 million for AI research, training in Vietnam

Business

Google announced a $1.5 million grant to Fulbright University Vietnam to promote research and education in artificial intelligence (AI).

This news was announced on a trip of Jeff Dean, one of the co-founders of Google Brain, who is taking on the elevated role of chief scientist for both Google Research and Google DeepMind to Fulbright University Vietnam today.

This funding will enhance AI education at Fulbright, in collaboration with the strategic partner New Turing Institute – a leading AI training, research, and startup center in Vietnam. The grant aims to support promising research programs for faculty, maximize research opportunities for students through scholarships, and foster collaboration in AI amongst Vietnam-located universities.

President Scott Fritzen of Fulbright University Vietnam emphasized that AI is reshaping the world in unprecedented ways. Fulbright is committed to responsibly harnessing this potential. Google’s support will significantly contribute to integrating AI into our academic programs, demonstrating Fulbright’s commitment to training future leaders capable of addressing global challenges.

By Ba Tan – Translated By Anh Quan

