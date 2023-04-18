Good books given to schools in Tay Ninh Province

HansaeYes24 Foundation will give books on various subjects to 100 primary schools in the Southern province of Tay Ninh.

In response to World Book and Copyright Day (April 23) and Vietnam Book Day (April 21), HansaeYes24 Foundation cooperated with Hansae Vietnam Company to organize the 6th book awarding ceremony in the program ‘ Mot van cuon sach - Trieu tinh yeu thuong ‘ (Ten thousand books - Millions of love" in Tay Ninh Province. The program aims to nurture children’s love of reading books as well as nourish their souls through the pages of books.

The program selected books on various subjects such as science, culture and history that best fit primary students and donated to 100 primary schools in 9 districts of Tay Ninh Province.

In addition to giving good books to students, the program also gives each school a small bookshelf to store and preserve books at the school library. Through 6 times of book donation, the total cost of implementation is more than VND1.8 billion (US$76,745).