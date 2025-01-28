Golf Festival boosts high-end tourism segment in Vietnam

The first-ever Vietnam Golf Festival was organized successfully in Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa Province (Vietnam Golf Festival – Nha Trang 2024), not only opening up many opportunities for the development of golf in Vietnam but also contributing to boosting high-end tourism in the country.

Representatives of the organizing board launch the Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024, held for the first time in Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa Province in November.

Vietnam Golf Festival – Nha Trang 2024 ran from November 27 to November 29, 2024, in the beautiful coastal city of Nha Trang, as a celebration for golf enthusiasts and an opportunity to bring golf closer to the public through numerous exciting activities.

During over three days of the festival, the Vietnam Golf Festival took place with the participation of hundreds of domestic and international golfers, showcasing the festival's initial success.

Alongside the tournament, the organizers also successfully held a seminar on the sustainable development of Vietnam's golf industry. Here, top experts in the golf industry shared and exchanged ideas and initiatives, highlighting the potential, position and prospects of Vietnam's golf industry, and offering many positive solutions for its future development.

Additionally, the Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024 included diverse activities and festival programs such as the “Ocean Echo” and the "Radiant Green" music night, the “A Hundred Years of Vietnamese Golf” gala, the “Vietnam Golf Path” exhibition, golf experiences, fashion shows, health and culinary events, attracting hundreds of thousands of top singers, models, people and tourists, demonstrating the festival's vibrant spirit in the beautiful city of Nha Trang.

Golf is not just a sport but also identified as an industry bringing significant revenue for developing the green economy.

Following the Vietnam Tourism Development Strategy to 2030 approved by the Prime Minister, the development of infrastructure and golf tourism products is one of the key orientations for the growth of Vietnam's tourism industry in the coming time.

Experts stated that Vietnam has a tropical monsoon climate with rich tourism resources, nature and cuisine, bringing favorable conditions for the development of golf tourism.

Since 2017, Vietnam has been voted "Asia's Best Golf Destination" for eight times by the World Golf Awards and has won the "World's Best Golf City" award twice. That demonstrates the potential and competitiveness of Vietnam's golf tourism to attract both domestic and international tourists.

As reported by the Vietnam Golf Association, the country now has more than 70 golf courses, including complex courses with 27-36 and 54 holes, named Dong Mo, Phoenix Hoa Binh, SkyLake, Long Thanh, and Tan Son Nhat.

The number of golf courses has significantly increased since 2010.

Representatives of the organizing board award the cup to the winner at the Vietnam Golf Festival Championship within the framework of the Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024.

Currently, investors are very interested in the golf industry thanks to the large number of international investors who choose Vietnam as a suitable destination for promoting golf and resort tourism.

As an emerging golf market, Vietnam sees positive growth in interest and the number of golf followers.

The Vietnam Golf Festival is expected to be held annually, not only contributing to the development of Vietnamese golf but also promoting the growth of sports tourism, particularly golf tourism, thereby promoting Vietnam's image to the world.

