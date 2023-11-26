Golden Lotus winners at 23rd Vietnam Film Festival announced

The movie “Tro Tan Ruc Ro” (Glorious Ashes) by director Bui Thac Chuyen received “Golden Lotus Award” for Best Feature Film at the 23rd Vietnam Film Festival which ended at Da Lat Opera House in Da Lat City of Lam Dong Province on November 25.

The Silver Lotus awards were presented to three films, including “Me oi, Buom day!” (Mom, I’m here!), “Em va Trinh” (Trinh and I) and “Dao, Pho va Piano” (Peach Blossoms, Noodle Soup and Piano).

The 90-minute long documentary, “Nhung dua tre trong suong” (Children of the Mist) by the young director of the Tay ethnic group, Ha Le Diem won the Golden Lotus title for the documentary category.

In the science fiction category, “Nghien cuu ve ung dung cong nghe trong chua chay" (Research on Fire Protection Technologies) made by the People's Army Cinema pocked the Golden Lotus Award.

The Golden Lotus prize in the category of Animation went to the film "Giac mo cua con” (A child’s dream) produced by the Vietnam Animation Studio Joint Stock Company.

In the movie category, the films, “Em va Trinh” (Trinh and I) and “Tro Tan Ruc Ro” (Glorious Ashes) got the Best Sound Designer and Best Music Designer, respectively.

The “Best Art Direction” title belonged to Ghia Ci Fam for the film “Nguoi vo cuoi cung” (The last wife) while K’Ling and Nguyen Phan Linh Dan got the “Best Cameraman” for the pictures, “Tro Tan Ruc Ro” (Glorious Ashes) and “Co gai tu qua khu” (Girl from the past).

The “Best Screenwriter” and “Best Director” were given to the movie “Me oi, Buom day!” (Mom, I’m here!) and director Bui Thac Chuyen.

“Best Actress” and “Best Actor” awards belonged to Dinh Y Nhung in the movie “Me oi, Buom day!” (Mom, I’m here!) and Thai Hoa in the film "Con nho mot chong" (Ms.Nhot Must Marry).

“Best Supporting Actress” and “Best Supporting Actor” prizes respectively were granted to Bui Lan Huong in the picture “Em va Trinh” (Trinh and I) and Le Cong Hoang in the film “Tro tan ruc ro” (Glorious Ashes).

The organizers also presented the Jury Awards and Audience Choice Prize to the films “Con mhot mot chong” and “Sieu lua gap sieu lay” (Hustler vs Scammer).

Especially, the picture “Em va Trinh” (Trinh and I) was presented with a special award honoring the movie filmed in the central highlands province of Lam Dong by the provincial People’s Committee.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony, head of the Vietnam Cinema Department Vi Kien Thanh said that this year’s event has the largest number of participating films of 146 movies, including 91 submissions consisting of 16 featured films, 31 documentaries, 19 scientific films, and 25 animated movies selected to compete in different categories, and 56 films that were selected to be shown in the Panorama Program.

The 23rd Vietnam Film Festival introduced to audiences high-quality pictures, including the highest-grossing movies and international award-winning films with rich and diverse content featuring beauty, kindness, and Vietnamese cultural identities.

The 24th Vietnam Film Festival will be organized in HCMC.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc emphasized that the city will create favorable conditions in a spirit of biggest responsibility to promote the 2024 film fest to become a successful event honoring artists and people who have made outstanding contributions to the Vietnamese movie industry.