23rd Vietnam Film Festival opens

The 23rd Vietnam Film Festival themed “Building a Vietnamese cinema embracing national identity, modernity, and humanity” opened in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on the evening of November 21.

Attending the opening ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Council of Lam Dong Province Tran Duc Quan.

This year’s event attracted 147 films, including 91 submissions consisting of 16 featured films, 31 documentaries, 19 scientific films, and 25 animated movies selected to compete in different categories. Around 56 films are selected to be shown in the Panorama Program.

This five-day event will include a series of activities, such as a free screening week; a program presenting award-winning movies by Vietnam Television; seminars on copyright protection in the film industry development and key issues in building the Vietnamese movie industry; exchanges between artists and audiences,

The film fest is also an opportunity for artists, filmmakers, producers, and businesses working in the industry to exchange experiences and share inspiring stories.

Da Lat is not only an attractive tourist destination drawing a large number of domestic and foreign visitors but also the best film shooting location. On this occasion, the province will also organize a wide range of programs to develop tourism brands through cinema.

In the opening ceremony, an exhibition entitled “Da Lat City - Source of cinematic inspiration for filmmakers” featuring 200 photos of movies filmed in Da Lat and beautiful natural landscapes of the flower city opened.

The film festival is held in Da Lat City for the first time, marking the 130th anniversary of the city’s establishment (1893 – 2023) and the recognition of the resort town as a UNESCO Creative City of Music. It also celebrates the 78th anniversary of the culture sector and celebrates National Day and the 70th anniversary of Vietnam’s revolutionary movie industry, established on March 15, 1953, via a decree signed by the late President Ho Chi Minh, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam Ta Quang Dong said.