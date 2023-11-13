Lam Dong well prepares for 23rd Vietnam Film Festival

The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is expected to receive around 190,000 visitors during the 23rd Vietnam Film Festival that will take place in the province on November 21-25.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province, head of the Steering Committee for the 23rd Vietnam Film Festival, Pham S stated at a press conference of the film fest held on November 12.

The province will ensure security and food safety for tourists and delegates who participate in the film festival. In addition, it is an opportunity for the province to promote Da Lat City as a best film shooting location to attract filmmakers, he added.

According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam Ta Quang Dong, a series of activities will be organized during the 5-day event, including a free screening program presenting Vietnamese movies.

There will be seminars on copyright protection in the film industry development and key issues in building the Vietnamese movie industry; an exhibition entitled “Da Lat City - Source of cinematic inspiration for Filmmakers”.

The 23rd Vietnam Film Festival aims to honor outstanding cinematic works and individuals and bring pictures to audiences as well as serve as a bridge between cinema and tourism to create great spiritual values and promote economic development.

This year’s event attracted 177 submissions, including 29 featured films, 82 documentaries, 23 scientific films, and 43 animated movies.