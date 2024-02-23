Go Vap District asked to remove obstacles, accelerate projects behind schedule

The People's Committee of Go Vap District yesterday held a conference to approve theimplementation plan for missions in 2024 and resolving the district's recommendations and current difficulties and problems.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan attended the conference.

At the conference, the Go Vap District People's Committee reported the results of implementing tasks in 2023 and targets, tasks and solutions in 2024.

Besides, the Go Vap District People's Committee proposed to the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and relevant departments and sectors to continue to be concerned and give directions for inadequate mechanisms and policies and some projects and works behind schedule.

Among them are the expansion and upgrade project of Le Duc Tho Street, a section from Le Van Tho Street to Nguyen Oanh Street; Nguyen Van Khoi Street, a section from Thong Nhat Street to Le Van Tho Street; the expansion project of several alleys connecting to Tham Luong - Ben Cat canal and the renovation project of five canals in the district.

After listening to the report from representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport and the municipal Department of Planning and Investment, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan assigned the Department of Transport to speed up the progress of some projects under the city's authority, survey, research and evaluate the current status for improvement projects in main roads.

As for expanding several alleys, the Go Vap District People's Committee was assigned to review and evaluate.

Regarding the renovation project of five canals in Go Vap District, Vice Chairman Hoan asked the Go Vap District People's Committee to coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to perform a field survey, research plans for renovation and flood prevention and list the project in the City's Natural Disaster Prevention Fund.

