Ho Chi Minh City

Go Vap District asked to remove obstacles, accelerate projects behind schedule

SGGP

The People's Committee of Go Vap District yesterday held a conference to approve theimplementation plan for missions in 2024 and resolving the district's recommendations and current difficulties and problems.

z5182845808543-db5912350f9aa8bfcbd5f2b7f674a3ce-4536jpg-8259.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan attends the conference.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan attended the conference.

At the conference, the Go Vap District People's Committee reported the results of implementing tasks in 2023 and targets, tasks and solutions in 2024.

Besides, the Go Vap District People's Committee proposed to the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and relevant departments and sectors to continue to be concerned and give directions for inadequate mechanisms and policies and some projects and works behind schedule.

Among them are the expansion and upgrade project of Le Duc Tho Street, a section from Le Van Tho Street to Nguyen Oanh Street; Nguyen Van Khoi Street, a section from Thong Nhat Street to Le Van Tho Street; the expansion project of several alleys connecting to Tham Luong - Ben Cat canal and the renovation project of five canals in the district.

z5182730526692-d9cd6119b28f46089b7eb80290a75a71-564jpg-3937.jpg
At the conference

After listening to the report from representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport and the municipal Department of Planning and Investment, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan assigned the Department of Transport to speed up the progress of some projects under the city's authority, survey, research and evaluate the current status for improvement projects in main roads.

As for expanding several alleys, the Go Vap District People's Committee was assigned to review and evaluate.

Regarding the renovation project of five canals in Go Vap District, Vice Chairman Hoan asked the Go Vap District People's Committee to coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to perform a field survey, research plans for renovation and flood prevention and list the project in the City's Natural Disaster Prevention Fund.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Go Vap District renovation project of five canals expanding several alleys projects and works behind schedule.

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn