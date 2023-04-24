Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam to take place this week

The Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from April 26-28, expected to bring together hundreds of suppliers from Vietnam and other Asian nations, and welcome 6,000 buyers.

It will be co-organised by the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Hong Kong-based Global Sources.

On display will be more than 5,000 products, including household utensils, furniture, gifts and handicrafts, fashion and accessories, and garments-textiles, according to Wei Hu, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Sources.

Given global economic challenges, the fair, the first of its kind in Vietnam, is expected to serve as a bridge between buyers and suppliers from Vietnam and other countries in Southeast Asia, he added.

Notably, more than 30 percent of the participating enterprises are foreign.

The organisers said the fair is intended to connect promising buyers with prestigious suppliers all over the world through such events as business matching, online tours and workshops.

With both online and offline formats, Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam is expected to maximise business opportunities for the participating firms and give new experiences to buyers.