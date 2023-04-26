Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2023 kicks off in HCMC

The Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2023, an event connecting global buyers with suppliers in Vietnam and other Asian countries, was opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, on April 26.

The first-ever fair features more than 400 booths of over 200 suppliers from various countries and territories, including Vietnam, China, India, and Thailand, showcasing over 5,000 export-qualified products.

There are also more than 6,000 buyers from some 120 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other territories in the world.

The event provides a platform for suppliers and buyers to connect with one another and diversify their supply sources of export-qualified products in many sectors such as furniture, household appliances, handicrafts, gifts, apparel, and fashion.

Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources – an organizer of the fair, said as Vietnam is becoming a global production hub, his company realized that international business-to-business (B2B) buyers are tending to seek supply sources from Vietnam and neighboring countries. Given this, it has held the Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam with the hope that this event will become an attractive annual event in Vietnam for international buyers.

Echoing the view, some promotional organizations and business associations noted the Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2023 with diverse activities will create favorable conditions for connecting buying and supplying enterprises.

Lasting through April 28, the event also includes investment and export workshops. Particularly, an onsite live tour provided by Global Sources on its website will help buyers seek products and contact exhibitors online.

It is organized by Global Sources in coordination with the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC (VINEXAD) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.