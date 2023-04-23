Giant snake-shaped kite to fly in sky of An Giang

A press conference to announce the activities of marking the South Liberation and National Reunification Day on April 30 and May Day was held this morning.

The People’s Committee of Tri Ton District, An Giang Province collaborated with the Ho Chi Minh City Paragliding Federation to host the series of activities.

The kite-flying performance is one of the activities will open at Ta Pa – Soai Chek Sports and Tourism Area at 8:00 a.m. on April 30.

Tourists will have a chance to enjoy a unique paramotor performance with around 80 paragliding with motors and 30 airplane models, to experience flying with the paragliding pilot and enjoy flying performance along with a low-range fireworks program at night.

In addition, an art kite-flying performance is set to take place at Thai Quoc Hung Square. During the event, artisan Pham Van Tam will perform a snake-shaped kiteflying with a total length of 120 meters which had been set Vietnamese record.

On the other hand, artisan Pham Van Tam together with other artisans will join performances with 30 huge kites from seven to ten meters and 70 small ones with different shapes.

Deputy Chairman cum Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Paragliding Federation Lam Quang Quy informed that the specialty of the event this year would develop a model of airplanes with jets. As for paragliding, tourists can fly with pilots at VND1.5 million (US$64) per person a turn during a 15-minute flying experience in the sky.