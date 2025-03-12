A leader of the Da Lat City People's Committee announced that horse-drawn carriages must cease operations, as they are no longer suitable for street traffic.

At the regularly scheduled press conference for Lam Dong Province yesterday afternoon, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Son of the Da Lat City People's Committee provided official confirmation that a formal directive has been issued to all households conducting horse-drawn carriage operations within Da Lat City.

This directive, which mandates the cessation of all such operations effective March 31, is predicated upon the assessment that these services no longer meet the evolving standards and requirements of the city's urban development strategy.

The operational context of horse-drawn carriages around Xuan Huong Lake presents a confluence of legal and technological concerns. The vehicles themselves are of a rudimentary nature, indicating a lack of technological modernization.

Da Lat bans horse-drawn carriages

Critically, their use for passenger transport in this designated area is not in accordance with prevailing legal regulations, raising questions regarding the enforcement and applicability of existing legal frameworks.

According to Vice Chairman Son, with the increasing number of vehicles on the road, horse-drawn carriages pose a potential traffic safety risk. They carry multiple passengers but lack proper safety warning measures. In particular, Tran Quoc Toan Street, near the Cu Hill golf course, is very narrow, causing congestion and slowing down other vehicles.

Horse-drawn carriage operations lack an environmental protection plan, leading to unpleasant odors that impact nearby households. Additionally, waste disposal into Xuan Huong Lake has resulted in frequent complaints, particularly regarding the horse-drawn carriage parking lot on Cach Mang Thang Tam Street in Ward 8 of Da Lat City.

Da Lat City currently operates around 30 horse-drawn carriages servicing Xuan Huong Lake, which have recently gained popularity among international tourists visiting the city.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Anh Quan