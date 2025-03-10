China emerges as leading market of tourists to Vietnam

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, nearly four million foreign tourists traveled to Vietnam in the first two months of this year, up 30.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

China emerges as a leading market of tourists to Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

Of those, China has become the largest international market with 955,695 visitors, presenting a year-on-year increase of 77.8 percent, surpassing South Korea with 885,142 travelers, up 4.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

The number of South Korean visitors in February increased by 12.2 percent compared to the previous month, indicating the stability of this market. Taiwan (China) also saw positive growth with 218,302 visitors, an increase of 10.1 percent compared to last year and a 38.9 percent increase compared to January.

Some markets that saw strong growth compared to the previous month include Poland (46 percent), Malaysia (40 percent), Taiwan (China) (39 percent), and France (25 percent). Markets experienced a significant decline in visitor numbers, consisting of Cambodia (58 percent), New Zealand (46 percent), Australia (42 percent), and China (34 percent), reflecting the impact of seasonality on tourism and tourism policies.

The number of domestic tourists in the first two months of the year reached 26.5 million. Total revenue from tourists in February was estimated at VND160 trillion (US$6.25 billion), reaffirming the important role of the tourism industry in the economy. Although the number of visitors in February slightly declined due to seasonal factors, the breakthrough of the Chinese market, along with the stability of South Korean and Taiwanese markets, are positive signals for Vietnam's tourism industry in 2025.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh