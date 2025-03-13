Airfares surge ahead of Reunification Day, May Day holidays

Several travel agencies in Ho Chi Minh City reported that domestic tour packages for the upcoming national holiday have already been fully booked.

Travelers are redirecting foreign tours or select domestic tours by roadway and railway as airfares increase by 30 percent- 40 percent.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

According to Pham Anh Vu, Deputy General Director of Viet Tourism Company, airfares for flights from Hanoi and HCMC to domestic tourist destinations have significantly increased compared to last year.

Specifically, airfares for the Ho Chi Minh City - Hanoi route soared by 30 percent-40 percent, now ranging from VND4.5 million (US$177) to VND6.5 million (US$255) per ticket, depending on the airline and travel date.

Airfares for the Hanoi - Nha Trang, and Hanoi - Quy Nhon routes increased to VND6 million (US$236)- VND6.3 million (US$247) per ticket, up 10 percent-20 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, tour package prices for Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays have also been adjusted upward by travel agencies.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong