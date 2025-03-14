Vietnam Airlines resumes direct flights between Hanoi and Moscow (Russia)

Vietnam Airlines has announced that the direct flight route between Hanoi and Moscow (Russia) will be reopened on May 8 after a three-year suspension.

In the initial phase, the national flag carrier will use Boeing 787 wide-body aircrafts to operate two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Vietnam Airlines plans to increase the frequency to three flights per week from beginning in July 2026 to meet passenger demand.

On this occasion, Vietnam Airlines launches several attractive promotional programs. The round-trip fares from Hanoi to Moscow start at VND16,419,000 (US$643) including taxes and fees.

Additionally, passengers will save up to 50 percent of prepaid baggage fees for the first checked bag and receive a 30 percent discount on seat selection fees.

These promotions apply to tickets issued from March 15 to May 31, for flights between May 8 and May 31.

A representative of Vietnam Airlines informed that Russia has always been a key tourism and trade market of Vietnam. In 2024, the total number of passengers traveling between the two countries reached over 220,000, marking a growth of more than 2.3 times compared to 2023, but only 26 percent compared to 2019.

The direct flight route between Hanoi and Moscow not only enhances connectivity but also facilitates the strong recovery of the aviation and tourism industries in both countries; and further promotes bilateral cooperation in various fields such as trade, investment and cultural exchange.

In 2025, Vietnam Airlines plans to launch and resume 15 international routes to Italy, Russia, Denmark, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Arab Emirates and so on.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong